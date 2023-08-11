An investigation is underway after a video of an autistic child being arrested for saying a female police officer “looked like her lesbian nana” has gone viral.

This video, uploaded to TikTok by the girl’s mother, shows her being detained by seven officers outside her home in Leeds on 7 August.

Officers said she was taken home after reports that she was intoxicated and at risk in Leeds city centre.

West Yorkshire Police said the video showed a “limited snapshot” of events and a “full review is taking place”.

The incident was filmed by the teenager’s mother and posted with the caption: “This is what police do when dealing with autistic children.”