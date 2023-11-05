Bodycam footage has been released of a drunk driver asking if he’d killed victim during his arrest, after being jailed for nine years and five months.

Ashley Dean, 40, killed Lisa Birtwistle after admitting downing six pints and taking a line of cocaine in Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire, and swerving his van into a lamppost.

“At least tell me if she’s alive”, Dean can be heard asking officers while in the back of the van.

However, instead of helping his friend, he disposed of three bags of cocaine and called his wife. Birtwistle later died in hospital.