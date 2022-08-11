Brazilian police find hidden stash of stolen paintings worth millions

Police in Brazil found a stash of stolen paintings worth millions of pounds under a bed in Rio de Janeiro.

The 10 paintings were stolen from the 82-year-old widow of Jean Boghici, a renowned art collector and dealer.

Footage shows the moment the officers lifted the stolen goods from under the bed of an alleged con-artist on 10 August.

One artwork alone, the 1972 “Sol Poente,” is estimated to be worth around £46.5m.

Four people, including the victim’s own daughter, have been arrested in connection to the theft.

