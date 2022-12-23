Police use chainsaw to break into cocaine dealer's home

Dramatic footage released by police shows the moment officers used a chainsaw to break into a cocaine dealer’s home.

Sparks were sent flying as they cut a hole around the window during the raid of the home of Sokol Zaimi, 47, in Grays, Essex.

Eventually, the officers bashed their way into the house with a ramming device.

Once inside, they seized large quantities of plastic-wrapped cocaine and a huge stack of 50 euro notes.

Sokol Zaimi was charged with drug offences that he admitted to Basildon Crown Court.

He was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.

Sign up for our newsletters.