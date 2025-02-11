Police chase sex-trafficking suspect after teen victim jumps from moving vehicle

This is the moment California police pursued a sex-trafficking suspect after a 17-year-old girl was seen escaping a vehicle.

On January 29, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies carried out an anti-sex and labor operation in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. Three arrests were made.

Officials say the teen victim, who had been missing from her placement in Southern California, jumped from a moving vehicle at a truck stop in Stockton.

The video, provided by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, shows an air unit tracking the suspect vehicle during the subsequent pursuit.

Bodycam footage shows officers arresting 33-year-old Carl Price. He faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and felony evading.