Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:23
Boy, 14, driving stolen vehicle leads police on chase through Virginia
A 14-year-old boy led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle through Fairfax County, Virginia, last week.
Newly-released footage from 13 March shows how Virginia State Police became involved in a pursuit chasing a vehicle that was stolen in an armed carjacking in Prince George's County.
According to police the suspect fled on foot and attempted to hide in a back garden before being discovered.
The teenager, who has not been named due to his age, was taken into custody by SWAT officers.
Up next
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
01:19
Laura Kenny shares moment she decided to retire from Olympic cycling
01:27
Culture secretary grilled on annual turnover of Manchester United
01:19
WWE star Gunther praises Triple H’s impact ahead of WrestleMania XL
01:08
Forest drop into PL relegation zone after being deducted four points
00:44
Stunning cherry blossom trees bloom early in Japan for spring
00:31
Watch: Volcano erupts in Iceland spewing bright orange lava into air
00:42
Homes flattened as tornado rips through Ohio’s Logan County
00:20
Golf ball-sized hail during Kansas storm as ‘tornadoes’ hit midwest
01:35
Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham impress Gordon Ramsay with beef wellington
00:40
Christina Applegate relies on ‘sick sense of humour’ to deal with MS
01:14
Giovanni Pernice gives Amanda Abbington ‘feud’ update: ‘It is a shame’
01:03