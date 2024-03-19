Boy, 14, driving stolen vehicle leads police on chase through Virginia

A 14-year-old boy led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle through Fairfax County, Virginia, last week.

Newly-released footage from 13 March shows how Virginia State Police became involved in a pursuit chasing a vehicle that was stolen in an armed carjacking in Prince George's County.

According to police the suspect fled on foot and attempted to hide in a back garden before being discovered.

The teenager, who has not been named due to his age, was taken into custody by SWAT officers.