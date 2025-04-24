Police intercept 11kg of cocaine hidden in wheelchair at airport

Police in Spain discovered 11kg of cocaine hidden in a wheelchair at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, video posted on X on Wednesday, 23 April shows.

The Policia Nacional (National Police) said two passengers were arrested.

They were carrying more than 11 kilos of cocaine in 14 "pills" hidden in the batteries of the wheelchairs they used due to their reduced mobility, authorities said.

Footage showed authorities removing the batteries from the mobility aids before lifting the packs of drugs out.