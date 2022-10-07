Man dies after being shot in Derby police station car park

A man armed with a knife has died after he was fatally shot by officers in a police station car park in Derby on Friday, 7 October.

Kate Meynell, the deputy chief constable of Derbyshire constabulary, said a police firearm was discharged at the scene.

Ms Meynell said a window was smashed after the suspect entered the secure car park at Ascot Drive station.

The white man, whose identity was unknown on Friday, was treated by officers until paramedics arrived but later died in hospital.

