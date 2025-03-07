Crackdown on cannabis cultivation sees £48m worth of drugs seized

Police have seized 48,328 cannabis plants worth an estimated street value of £48,328,000 and arrested 242 people in a major crackdown on organised crime across England and Wales.

Operation Mille, supported by the National Crime Agency, targeted large-scale cannabis production, leading to the execution of 368 warrants and the confiscation of 65 weapons, including 14 firearms, along with almost £200,000 in cash.

Among those arrested, 19 individuals were suspected victims of modern slavery, forced to work under debt bondage in hazardous conditions.