Police chase drug gang on boats carrying four tonnes of cocaine

Dramatic footage shows police on high-speed boats chasing drug smugglers before seizing more than four tonnes of cocaine in Mexico.

Footage released by the Mexican Navy shows boats packed with drugs powering through the water with the criminals on board.

On August 28, officials said that two separate incidents involved the seizure of three vessels with approximately 4,400kg of cocaine, approximately 5,300 litres of fuel and the arrest of 11 criminals.

They added 11,400kg of cocaine has been seized in total in August.