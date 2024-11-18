Drug dealer weighing almost 30 bags of cocaine caught in act by police

A drug dealer was caught in the act weighing bags of cocaine on a sofa by police officers in Warwickshire, newly-released footage shows.

Arnis Rizahi, 25 of Abbey Street, Nuneaton, was found with 27 bags of the drug and a set of scales.

A search of the table found 40 bags of weighed and portioned cocaine.

Irgert Shehu, 24 of Kelling Gardens, Croydon, was seen leaving the property.

He was stopped by officers and ten bags of cocaine fell from his pockets.

The car he drove was found to have three sealed bags containing cocaine inside a cigarette packet.

Rizahi and Shehu were both sentenced to 45 months in prison for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.