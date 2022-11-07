Moment Florida police arrest man after mistaking walking cane for gun

Police bodycam footage shows the moment officers seemingly arrested a legally blind man whose cane was mistaken for a gun.

James Hodges, 61, obtained the video showing his interaction with the police in Florida and shared it on his YouTube channel.

In the clip, an officer, later identified in an affidavit as deputy Jayme Gohde, can be heard asking Mr Hodges what is in his pocket.

“It’s a navigational aid, what’s the problem, are you a tyrant,” he said back to her - to which she replied: “Yeah, I am actually.” He was later handcuffed.

