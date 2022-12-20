Thieves use pick axe and hammer to steal from Leicester jewellery shop

Dramatic CCTV footage shows a gang of armed robbers using a pick axe and hammer to steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

Thomas Barney-Jones and Callum Kewmoss, both 32, can be seen smashing their way into Kohinoor Jewellers in Leicester.

As they made their getaway in a stolen car, an unmarked police officer spotted their registration just minutes after the smash and grab.

Body-dam footage captures the moment officers gave chase on foot shouting: “Get here now. Stop! You are going to get sprayed.”

Around £40,000 worth of jewellery was salvaged, and all men involved were jailed.

