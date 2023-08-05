Watch: Eight pro-LGBT+ protesters detained in Malaysia

Eight pro-LGBT+ protesters were detained by Malaysian police outside the Sogo Kuala Lumpur shopping centre on 29 July.

Protesters were holding placards saying “Only God can judge” and “Being gay is not a crime”.

Sodomy has been outlawed in Malaysia for 152 years and those caught face a punishment of caning or imprisonment of up to 20 years.

The protest came a week after British band The 1975’s performance in Malaysia was cancelled after they criticised the country's LGBT+ laws on stage.

Malaysia is also one of the only countries to completely outlaw the gender expression of trans people.