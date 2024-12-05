Police officer throws delivery worker off bridge during traffic stop

This is the moment a police officer throws a man off a bridge during a routine traffic stop.

Footage shows the moment the Brazilian police officer holds the man by his shirt after pulling him over for allegedly riding a motorcycle without license plates in Sao Paulo on Monday (2 December).

The officer is then seen leading the rider to the side of the bridge, before lifting up one of his legs and throwing him off the bridge, while his fellow officers watch on.

According to Brazilian news reports, the man landed in a stream below and was able to get out on his own.