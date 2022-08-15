A suspect has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed near Oxford Street on Monday (15 August).

Footage shows a police cordon in the area of Poland Street as officers investigated the scene.

Police said they were called to the scene of the stabbing at around 11:40am, and despite “best efforts” of emergency services, a man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said there was no further risk to the public.

