Pakistani Taliban militants launch deadly attack on police headquarters

Pakistani Taliban militants launched a suicide attack on a police headquarters in Karachi on Friday, 17 February, killing at least four people.

Three security force members and a civilian were killed and 18 security force members wounded, officials said.

Two suicide bombers were killed and at least one blew himself up in the building.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan has seen an increase in militant attacks since the Pakistani Taliban ended a cease-fire with the government in November 2022.

