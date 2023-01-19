An attempted burglar was caught on doorbell cameras trying the door handles of 15 homes in one night.

Footage shows Kennie Owen, 44, of no fixed address, approaching several homes.

Cambridgeshire Police received several reports about suspicious behaviour on 12 July, prompting an appeal for doorbell footage.

Owen pleaded guilty to 15 charges of attempted burglary and was jailed for three years and two months at Huntingdon Crown Court.

“This is a really good example of simple measures that can be put in place to prevent your home from being burgled,” Detective Constable Matt Reed said.

