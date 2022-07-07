Children jump out second-storey window of burning house during dramatic police rescue

Police in Madison, Indiana, dramatically rescued five children and their grandmother from a burning house after the family jumped out of a second-storey window.

Officers and detectives arrived at the family home on Sunday (3 July) and observed that multiple people were trapped in an upstairs apartment, and the staircase was engulfed in flames.

One of the children inside began breaking out windows, and police were able to catch each child as they jumped from the windows.

An adult female also leapt from the window and was caught by officers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.