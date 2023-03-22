Road rage driver’s dashcam films him knocking motorcyclist off bike after 50mph chase

Shocking dashcam footage filmed from a road rage driver’s car shows the moment he knocked a motorcyclist off his bike.

Graham Robinson, 69, pursued Liam Guest in a 50 mph chase through the Welsh town before eventually crashing into him.

He can be seen in his own footage even following the biker down a dirt path off the main road during the pursuit.

Robinson has been jailed for eight months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and obstructing the police.

