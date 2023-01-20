Spanish police find 22 tonnes of drugs hidden in 'fake tomatoes'

Spanish police say they found 22 tonnes of drugs hidden inside fake tomatoes during a raid in Cordoba.

Footage released by the Guardia Civil shows officers intercepting the imitation fruit, breaking apart the red shells to reveal hash inside.

Authorities said ten people were arrested and seven vehicles were seized in the operation.

“This is the largest amount of hashish seized in a joint operation carried out by the state security forces and corps of the Cordovan province,” Guardia Civil said in a statement.

