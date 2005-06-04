Police replace suspects’ photos with Lego heads because of new rule

A police department in the US has come up with a unique way of posting suspects’ photos on social media that abides by a new law.

Murrieta Police Department in California replaced possible perpetrator’s faces with lego heads on their social media accounts in order to comply with new legislation that means law enforcement cannot share suspect photos for non-violent crimes.

One photo showed two suspects sat in the back of a police car with their faces covered by two lego heads - one with an angry face and another crying.