Uvalde school board fires district police chief after mass shooting

A Texan school board has fired a district police chief due to his handling of the Uvalde mass shooting which killed 19 children and two teachers.

Pete Arredondo was placed on administrative leave after the shooting on 24 May, and the board voted unanimously to fure him on 24 August.

“If it was one of your children, heads would be rolling right now,” meeting attendee Daniel Myers said to the board.

Arredondo was criticised after nearly 400 officers at the scene waited over 70 minutes to confront the gunman inside the fourth grade classroom.

