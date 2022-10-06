Fowl play: ‘Wild’ turkey runs amok in Ohio home

Police in Ohio have released footage showing a “wild” turkey running amok inside a house it “broke into” in Miami Township on Monday, October 3.

This video shows the glass-covered scene as officers tried to catch the bird with a net inside the living room.

After it seems the officer had successfully contained the turkey, it then causes further chaos by escaping the net and crashing back out the window.

The police department shared the clip on Facebook, remarking that the evening was “unbelievably wild.”

