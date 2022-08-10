Gabby Petito's family files $50m wrongful death lawsuit against police

Gabby Petito's family have filed a $50m wrongful death lawsuit against police in Utah, alleging that their negligence led to the vlogger's death in September 2021.

Remains of the 22-year-old were found near the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming after a lengthy missing persons investigation.

An investigation determined that she had been strangled by her fiancee Brian Laundrie, who later admitted killing her in a note left before taking his own life.

Petito's family have accused Moab Police Department's “wrongful acts or neglect" as her cause of death.

Sign up to our newsletters.