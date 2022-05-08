This Week In Politics: Sinn Fein victory in Northern Ireland Assembly election

This week’s political headlines have been pointed towards Tory MP Neil Parish’s resignation after the porn-watching scandal and the results of the local elections, which have cost Tories more than 400 councillors.

As a result of this week’s vote, Sinn Fein is now the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly, as DUP numbers collapsed.

On Saturday, a Home Secretary’s speech was interrupted by activists protesting against the ‘inhumane’ policy that would see asylum-seekers being rerouted to Rwanda.