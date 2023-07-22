King-supporting grandmother mobbed at protest in Thailand

A royalist-supporting grandmother was mobbed when she gatecrashed a protest in Thailand on Friday night (21 July) over the country’s recent election.

The elderly woman in a white flowery dress and glasses interrupted the rally at Kasetsart University in Bangkok, with a sign reading “We love our king”.

Footage shows supporters of the Move Forward Party surrounding her while she was ushered away.

The incident came at a demonstration against a move from Thailand’s parliament this week to block the recent poll winner Pita Limjaroenrat from being confirmed as prime minister.