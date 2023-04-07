Pope Francis washes and kisses feet of prisoners in traditional Holy ritual

Pope Francis washed and kissed the feet of twelve inmates serving time at a juvenile penitentiary in Rome to mark Holy Thursday.

This footage shows the moment at the Casal del Marmo facility during the Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

The gesture teaches the “importance of humility and service that are born of a noble heart,” according to Vatican News.

Ten men and two women were chosen for the ceremony, and their ages ranged from 14 to 25.

