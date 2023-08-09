A Syrain asylum seeker has challenged his move to the Bibby Stockholm barge on mental grounds.

The man told Sky News he had come to the UK to escape war and conflict, but said the small rooms on the barge remind him of when he had to go into hiding from ISIS back in Syria.

The man said: “We are looking for more space. We run away from war, trauma and conflict.

“If you squeeze me into a place you are putting me back to that space where I was hidng when ISIS was attacking our area.”