Independent TV
Showing now | News
02:29
Video captures pregnant woman behind wheel of out-of-control car as it speeds towards lake
This footage shows the moment a pregnant woman was rescued from an out-of-control speeding car as it sped towards a lake in Illinois.
The woman called police in a panic when she couldn’t stop the car as officers rushed to the scene and caught up with her on Old Route 13 at Division Street near Carterville.
Williamson County Sheriff’s carried out a road block, once it was deemed unsafe to allow the vehicle to continue down the street.
An officer was able to pull her car in from the woman’s, allowing the vehicle to gently hit the patrol car’s near bumper.
The deputy then applied his brake and slowed both cars down until they stopped.
The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident on 2 December.
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
05:32
The many Turkish delights to discover in Türkiye
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
05:04
Enjoy the splendour of luxury holidays with TravelSmart
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
01:54
How Gillian Anderson’s thong defined a noughties fashion trend
16:55
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:32
Moment British band robbed at gunpoint at Starbucks while on US tour
00:31
Video: Scores climb Guinea football stadium walls to escape crush
00:33
Max Verstappen reacts after winning Qatar Grand Prix
01:08
Watch: Lewis Hamilton pilots fighter jet in astronaut training
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:01
Fearne Cotton reveals she’s having surgery to remove multiple tumours
00:49
James Van Der Beek cries in first TV interview since cancer diagnosis
00:36
I’m A Celeb’s Tulisa hints some campmates being ‘fake’ after exit
00:59