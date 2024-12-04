This footage shows the moment a pregnant woman was rescued from an out-of-control speeding car as it sped towards a lake in Illinois.

The woman called police in a panic when she couldn’t stop the car as officers rushed to the scene and caught up with her on Old Route 13 at Division Street near Carterville.

Williamson County Sheriff’s carried out a road block, once it was deemed unsafe to allow the vehicle to continue down the street.

An officer was able to pull her car in from the woman’s, allowing the vehicle to gently hit the patrol car’s near bumper.

The deputy then applied his brake and slowed both cars down until they stopped.

The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident on 2 December.