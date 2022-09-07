Barack and Michelle Obama's portraits unveiled at White House

Barack and Michelle Obama's official portraits has been unveiled at the White House.

The former US president and First Lady returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday, 7 September, five years since they departed.

Mr and Ms Obama joined president Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, to revive the Washington tradition of the unveiling of official White House portraits.

The portraits depict Mr Obama in a black suit, while Ms Obama has been painted wearing a blue dress.

