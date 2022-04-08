Independent TV
Showing now | News
Live
Watch live as President Zelensky addresses Finnish parliament on Ukraine crisis
Watch live as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to lawmakers at the Finnish parliament this morning (8 April).
Zelensky has made several addresses in recent weeks to different nations to ask for their support as Russia continues to attack his nation.
In a video posted to social media on Thursday (7 April) Zelensky said that the destruction seen in Borodyanka is much worse than that in Bucha and urged his allies to “do more” to stop the Russian invasion.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:45
Destroyed Russian military vehicles left strewn across motorway near Kyiv
00:56
Labour smear campaign against Rishi Sunak is ‘nonsense’, Emily Thornberry says
01:29
Ukraine: Zelensky warns situation in Borodyanka ‘much worse’ than in Bucha
00:48
DHL cargo jet breaks in half while making emergency landing at airport in Costa Rica
01:38
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black woman Supreme Court justice
00:34
Ukrainian mother writes phone number on daughter’s back in case they become separated
01:31:48
Watch live as Marine Le Pen holds campaign rally ahead of French election
00:56
Russian tank opens fire on civilian cyclist in Bucha where bodies later discovered
00:30
Fishermen reel in huge shark only to discover it’s been half-eaten
00:35
Biden vows to 'ratchet up the pain' on Putin to increase economic isolation
00:41
Drone footage appears to show abandoned Russian trenches near Chernobyl nuclear plant
00:30
Florida: Giant ‘golf ball-sized’ hailstones and strong winds batter state during storm
00:45
Car bursts into flames after crashing into gates of Russian embassy in Bucharest
01:04
Ed Sheeran reacts to winning ‘damaging’ Shape of You lawsuit: ‘I’m a human being’
01:08
Obama jokingly calls Biden ‘Vice President’ on return to White House
01:49
Boris Johnson speaks Russian as he urges citizens to find out truth about Ukraine ‘atrocities’
01:38
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black woman Supreme Court justice
01:07:41
Watch live as Senate votes to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
02:23:33
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
01:24
Lauren Boebert repeatedly asks US health chief if men can get pregnant
01:01:32
Watch live as US Secretary of State Blinken holds briefing after NATO Ukraine meeting
01:01
War in Ukraine ‘far from over’, says Joe Biden
01:25:09
Watch live as Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby holds briefing on Ukraine
02:01:35
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:36
Biden jokingly refers to Trump as ‘the last guy’ who didn’t show up to inauguration
01:01:31
Watch live as Biden addresses North America’s Building Trades Unions
01:08
Obama jokingly calls Biden ‘Vice President’ on return to White House
01:20:08
Obama joins Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to celebrate Affordable Care Act anniversary
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
13:44
The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines
11:39
What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?
04:55
The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis
07:07
Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?
06:42
How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
05:37
What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?
00:18
Masters: Tiger Woods caught saying ‘f*** off’ on hot-mic after approach shot
01:01
UFC star Conor McGregor charged with six driving offences
23:18
Watch live as Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin holds a news conference
01:08
Chelsea’s Champions League defence all but over after Real Madrid defeat, says Tuchel
01:15
Holland boss Louis van Gaal reveals he has prostate cancer
00:24
Wrexham fans chant Ryan Reynolds’ name as he watches team win
00:38
Snow ‘photobombs’ cricket club's team picture during cold snap
01:12
England football: Tough games will prepare team for tournaments, Southgate says
00:25
Ash Barty: World number one announces shock retirement from tennis aged 25
00:36
Joey Barton arrives at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court before delay to assault trial
00:31
Cheltenham: Racegoers arrive for this year’s festival as Honeysuckle wins big on day one
01:57
Lewis Hamilton changing name to include mother Carmen’s surname
00:30
Florida: Giant ‘golf ball-sized’ hailstones and strong winds batter state during storm
02:44
New UN report urges rapid action on climate change
00:32
Just Stop Oil protester glues himself to LBC microphone
00:00
Watch live as campaign group ‘Youth for Climate’ stage protest in Paris
01:23
Louisiana: Drone footage shows devastation caused by tornado
00:40
Deadly cyclone Gombe tears roofs from Mozambique buildings
00:47
Donald Trump dismisses climate change as ‘a thing called weather’
01:09
Nasa video visualises rise of global temperatures over last 140 years
00:40
Texas tornado: Locals flee for cover as twister touches down in Round Rock
00:32
Spain: Dust from Sahara transforms Sierra Nevada ski slopes into Martian landscape
00:55
‘It’s raining mud,’ say Malaga residents as dust from Sahara falls on Spain
00:35
Sydney floods: Dam spills over as intense rainfall hits city
01:08
Lampard on the relegation battle
01:00
UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea
01:00
Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks
00:24
Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup
00:42
‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
00:34
‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return
00:51
Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds
00:49
Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal
01:17
Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts
01:05
Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City
01:03
Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts
00:43
Gemma Collins says Leonardo DiCaprio had her ‘thrown out’ of LA club
00:46
Ricky Gervais mocks claim alopecia is a ‘disability’ as he defends Chris Rock Oscars joke
00:27
‘Where is Will Smith?’: Jimmy Kimmel jokes about slapping Marjorie Taylor Greene
01:04
Ed Sheeran reacts to winning ‘damaging’ Shape of You lawsuit: ‘I’m a human being’
01:00
Dan Walker gets emotional on BBC Breakfast after announcing he is leaving for 5 News
00:50
‘On the money’: Richard Madeley signs off anti-gambling chat with awkward gaffe
01:04
Sam Fender wears Francis Bourgeois’ head camera on stage during Wembley gig
01:24
Footage resurfaces appearing to show 11-year-old Prince at teachers’ strike
00:59
June Brown: Eastenders star best known as Dot Cotton dies at 95
01:50
Look inside the historic train used by Hollywood stars
00:23
Bruno Mars lights up cigarette on stage after winning Record of the Year at Grammys
01:14
Hosting a literary festival in Santa Fe ‘blindingly obvious’ says city’s mayor
01:24
A look around the inside of George RR Martin's bookstore
01:55
Grammys 2022: Five key moments from the awards ceremony
00:31
Tom Parker's Pointless Celebrities episode leaves viewers in tears as he wins jackpot for charity
00:58
Grammy Awards pay tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins
00:27
Doja Cat nearly misses Grammy win due to ill-timed bathroom break
01:00
Ukraine president Zelensky delivers speech at the Grammys
00:17
BTS member falls during Grammys performance
00:13
Trevor Noah opens Grammys by poking fun at Will Smith Oscars slap
00:35
Mel Gibson’s publicist cuts off live interview after he’s asked about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock
01:29
Andi Peters says ITV won’t let hosts call cash prizes ‘life-changing’ unless it’s over £101,000
00:44
Prince Charles lends Eastenders star his coat after she complains it’s freezing
00:30
Alan Partridge takes a swipe at P&O Ferries' staff sackings on Saturday Night Takeaway
22:15
Religious leader breaks down Ramadan and the meaning behind fasting
01:09
Alison Hammond asks Jonathan Bailey for a Bridgerton sex scene demonstration
01:13
Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin gets pranked on April Fool’s Day
01:30
Oscars organisers claim Will Smith refused to leave after Chris Rock slap
00:34
New footage shows Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Oscars slap moment
00:32
Will Smith jokingly ‘threatens’ TV host who called Jada beautiful in resurfaced clip
01:05
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies aged 33
00:26
Footage emerges of Chris Rock's face after slap at the Oscars
02:33
Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'
02:49
A Very British Scandal is a suitable 'tribute' to Margaret Campbell
02:29
The Tourist has 'a bit of grit to it' and is perfect for the new year
02:42
Emily in Paris lacks 'depth and nuance'
02:17
Ghosts Christmas special is a 'festive' watch for 'all the family'
14:18
Ghosts, Emily in Paris and A Very British Scandal | Binge or Bin episode 18
02:30
The Outsider gets its 'tone just right'
02:24
Landscapers is 'unexpected and fresh'
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
02:43
Jennifer Lopez shares step-by-step guide to her morning skincare routine
00:28
Creepy video shows Tesla detecting people in empty cemetery
00:59
Woman uses reusable rags as alternative to toilet roll for more sustainable life
00:28
Terrifying hot air balloon crash caught on video as passengers told to ‘hang on’
00:31
Gift bag curator reveals what's inside the guest gift bags for the Grammys
00:38
Hilarious moment naked man walks in on husband’s Zoom call
00:30
Andrea McLean on having to sell her house during career change
00:48
Pink Floyd the flamingo spotted on Texas coast 17 years after zoo escape
00:43
Loch Ness Monster hunter claims he is the first to spot Nessie in 2022
00:30
Robert Irwin appears in police campaign to 'launch elite squad' of animal officers
01:06
Hero passerby rescues elderly man from house fire
00:55
50-tonne sperm whale is escorted out to sea off the coast of Shetland
00:45
Sandhill crane escorts alligator off the Florida golf course
00:31
Queen arrives on arm of Andrew for Prince Philip’s memorial at Westminster Abbey
44:47
Watch live as the Royal Family arrives at Prince Philip’s memorial service
02:06
Prince Philip’s contribution to public life honoured at memorial service
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
02:13
Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time
01:55
AlUla Oasis View Trail
00:58
Stargazing Experience
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21