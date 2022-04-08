Watch live as President Zelensky addresses Finnish parliament on Ukraine crisis

Watch live as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to lawmakers at the Finnish parliament this morning (8 April).

Zelensky has made several addresses in recent weeks to different nations to ask for their support as Russia continues to attack his nation.

In a video posted to social media on Thursday (7 April) Zelensky said that the destruction seen in Borodyanka is much worse than that in Bucha and urged his allies to “do more” to stop the Russian invasion.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.