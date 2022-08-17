Trump’s Republican adversary Liz Cheney gives speech after losing primary

Liz Cheney, a prominent adversary of Donald Trump, was defeated in a GOP primary on Tuesday, 16 August.

The Republican politician lost ti Harriet Hageman, a candidate endorsed by the former president.

Ms Cheney has come under fire from Trump and his supporters for serving as the vice chair on the January 6 committee investigating the events of the Capitol riot.

In a speech on Tuesday, Ms Cheney said she might have won the primary again if she “[went] along with president Trump’s lie about the 2020 election.”

