The chairwoman of Sentebale, the charity set up by Prince Harry in memory of his late mother, Diana, has alleged the organisation was impacted by the “toxicity” of the Duke of Sussex’s “brand”.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Dr Sophie Chandauka claimed Harry’s brand was the “number one risk” faced by the charity, which supports children and young people in Africa - including those with HIV and Aids.

Representatives for Prince Harry, who left his role as patron earlier this week, declined to formally comment on claims made by Dr Chandauka when approached by The Independent.