Prince Harry issues warning on spread of online fake news after UK riots

The Duke of Sussex has shared a warning on the spread of online fake news in the wake of riots that swept the UK.

Prince Harry was speaking at an online safety summit in Bogota, Colombia, on Thursday 15 August.

“It’s becoming harder and harder to stem the flow from the source and therefore, it comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake,” he said.

Harry added: “In an ideal world, those in positions of power, responsibility and influence would be more responsible and take more accountability for spotting these things.”