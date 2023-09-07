Prince Harry meets winners at WellChild Awards

Prince Harry attended the WellChild Awards solo on 7 September, as Meghan Markle was unable to make it this year.

Though Harry chose to forego his royal duties in 2020 alongside the duchess, he’s remained an active contributor to WellChild for the past 15 years.

Before the ceremony, the duke met with seriously ill children and their families. One family gifted Harry a Belfast Giants shirt with his name on the back.

The event took place the eve of the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death. In a speech during the ceremony, Harry said she “is looking down on all of us, happy we’re together.”