Prince William and Sir Keir Starmer joined world leaders to pay their respects to Pope Francis at the late Pontiff’s funeral.

The Prince of Wales joined the likes of Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky for the outdoor service in St Peter’s Square in Rome on Saturday (26 April).

William and Sir Keir paid their own respects in front of the late Pontiff’s coffin, as did the US president and First Lady.

The funeral on Saturday morning brought closure to a 12-year papacy marked by humility, simplicity, and the championing of the world’s poorest.