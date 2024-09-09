The Princess of Wales has addressed the public on video for the first time since announcing she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for an unknown cancer.

In a video statement, she updated the public on the completion of her treatment, adding “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.”

The mother-of-three will ‘undertake light engagements’ until the end of 2024, the palace confirmed.

Kate,42, attended this year’s Trooping the Colour celebrations in June, and presented the Wimbledon’s men’s trophy a month later.