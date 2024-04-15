Pro-Palestine protesters blocked the Interstate 190 access road into Terminal 1 at O’Hare Airport in Chicago on Monday morning (15 April).

Dozens of travellers got out of their cars to walk with their luggage to reach one of the busiest airports in the US during rush hour.

Footage showed protesters sitting with their arms interlocked as all lanes were blocked on the I-190 between the Kennedy Expressway and O’Hare.

Some people carried signs reading “Free Palestine” and “Stop Genocide.”

Traffic resumed by around 9:15am according to officials.