Anti-war protestor burns his Russian passport at Belgrade march against war on Ukraine

One Russian man set his Russian passport on fire during Belgrade demonstration in support of Ukraine on Sunday (6 March).

“I don’t want to have anything to do with what Russia is doing on the territory of Ukraine and in the world,” said Vladimir Nesimov after burning his passport.

Vladimir and his wife moved to Serbia from Moscow in 2014, after Russia invaded Crimea.

The couple now takes part in protests against Russia’s war on Ukraine organised by peace activists and Russians living in Serbia.