Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:00
Yale psychiatrist urges LGBTQ+ community to shun Trump-voting family members over the holidays
A psychiatrist urged MSNBC viewers whose family members voted for Donald Trump to shun relatives over the upcoming holidays.
Yale University child psychiatry Doctor Amanda Calhoun shared her thoughts on the US election result when she appeared on MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Friday night (8 November).
She said: “If you are going through a situation where you have family members or you have close friends who you know have voted in ways that are against you, that are against your livelihood, then it’s completely fine to not be around those people, and to tell them why.
“To say, ‘I have a problem with the way that you voted because it went against my very livelihood, and I’m not going to be around you this holiday, I need to take some space for me.’”
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
11:22
On the run with Ammon Bundy
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
06:10
TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
16:55
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:20
Moment man dressed as Elsa from Frozen sings Let It Go on pitch
00:58
Cancer diagnosis was biggest shock of my life, says Chris Hoy
01:35
Turkish league ‘smells bad’ and nobody watches it, says Jose Mourinho
00:50
Lewis Hamilton playfully interrupts F1 chief’s interview
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:52
Strictly: Chris McCausland praised for ‘blackout’ dance moment
00:49
Strictly’s Pete Wicks cries in dance for ‘person who matters most’
00:41
Jennifer Lopez admits cancelling tour was ‘best thing she’s ever done’
00:50
Tony Todd’s most iconic Candyman scene resurfaces following death
00:41
Princess of Wales joins King at major Remembrance event
00:12
Gary Barlow pokes fun at son’s height in resurfaced clip
00:44
Alison Hammond comforts Hollywood legend on anxiety disorder struggle
01:10