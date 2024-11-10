A psychiatrist urged MSNBC viewers whose family members voted for Donald Trump to shun relatives over the upcoming holidays.

Yale University child psychiatry Doctor Amanda Calhoun shared her thoughts on the US election result when she appeared on MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Friday night (8 November).

She said: “If you are going through a situation where you have family members or you have close friends who you know have voted in ways that are against you, that are against your livelihood, then it’s completely fine to not be around those people, and to tell them why.

“To say, ‘I have a problem with the way that you voted because it went against my very livelihood, and I’m not going to be around you this holiday, I need to take some space for me.’”