Pupils at a school in Southampton have hit out at the “unacceptable” standard of their school dinners.

Their comments come after Redbridge Community School headteacher Jason Ashley sent a letter to parents about the quality of the dinners being served to children.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast on Thursday (14 March), one pupil said: “When I am eating I taste more cardboard from the fork than the food. If I just put some salt and pepper on this fork I would enjoy it more.”

Chartwells, who holds the school's catering contract, has since issued an apology, admitting the “usual level of service fell below the high standards” the company demands.