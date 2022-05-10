Putin may impose martial law in Russia if war drags on, US intelligence chief says

It’s “likely” that Vladimir Putin will impose martial law in Russia if the war in Ukraine is prolonged, the US director of national intelligence has claimed.

Avril Haines also told the Senate the Russian president could turn to further “drastic means” to support his war.

“The current trend increases the likelihood that president Putin will turn to more drastic means, including imposing martial law, reorienting industrial production, or potentially escalatory military actions to free up the resources needed to achieve his objectives,” Haines said.

