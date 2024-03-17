Russian voter floods ballet box with green paint in protest against Putin

A Russian voter flooded a ballet box with green paint in protest against Vladimir Putin.

The resident took disruptive action at the polling station in the Alekseevsky district of the Belgorod region of Russia, by flooding a stationary ballot box with green paint on the second day of the presidential elections.

The resident was promptly arrested by police at the scene.

The sham election is widely expected to confirm Putin’s fifth term of presidency, set to last for at least another six years.

Putin, 71, faces little competition; his opponents are either in jail or in exile abroad.