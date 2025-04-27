Vladimir Putin congratulated his military after Russia claimed all Ukrainian troops have left the Kursk region with the help of North Korean soldiers.

Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff for Russia’s Armed Forces, told Putin that all Ukrainian troops have been forced from part of Russia’s Kursk region, in a Kremlin meeting on Saturday (27 April).

Putin responded: “I congratulate all personnel of all military units that took part in the defeat of neo-Nazi formations that invaded Russian territory in the Kursk region. The Kyiv regime's adventure has completely failed.”