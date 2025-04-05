Former MI6 chief Sir Alex Younger told The Independent’s Sam Kiley that Vladimir Putin lacks rationality unless in a “permanent state of antagonism,” offering Russia only “security.” This remark comes just months after the third anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“What does Putin have to offer the Russian people really? He offers them security,” Sir Alex said. “What you need in that environment though, is a threat, particularly when you have no other offer.”

He added, “Putin doesn’t have a rationale unless he’s in a permanent state of antagonism, specifically with Europe.”

This statement follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks that Putin is not seeking a ceasefire after one of Moscow’s deadliest attacks of the year.