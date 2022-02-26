US will sanction Putin for invading Ukraine, White House says

The White House announced that the United States would personally sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement on Friday amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Psaki said that the decision came after Mr Biden had a conversation had with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“The United States will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team,” she told reporters in a briefing from the White House.

