Vladimir Putin has warned that Donald Trump's threat to control Greenland is not "eccentric talk" from the US president's administration.

The Republican has made repeated threats to annex the semi-autonomous region of Denmark – a desire that has sparked anger among Greenlanders and in Copenhagen.

Speaking on Thursday, 27 March, at the International Arctic Forum, the Russian president warned: "It would be a great mistake to believe these are some kind of extravagant conversations of the new American administration."