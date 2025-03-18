Vladimir Putin makes joke about Donald Trump phone call

Russian leader Vladimir Putin made a joke about his phone call with US President Donald Trump.

The two world leaders have today (18 March) concluded a more than one-hour long phone call, as the White House pushes its plans for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.

The White House and Kremlin did not offer any immediate details about the substance of the conversation, but both have confirmed that the call has ended.

Prior to their talks, Putin joked about its timing while on stage at a conference in Moscow.