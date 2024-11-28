Russian president Vladimir Putin hailed US President-elect Donald Trump “clever and experienced”, voicing confidence that he would be able to find a solution to Ukraine’s “challenges”.

In a speech on Thursday (28 November), Putin also voiced dismay about what he described as “uncivilised means, including assassination attempts” against Trump.

“In my view, even now he’s not safe, the US history has seen various developments,” Putin said. “But he is a clever and cautious man, he realizes all that.”

Putin said he had been shocked to see Trump facing “humiliating and unfounded judicial procedures and accusations,” along with his family members.